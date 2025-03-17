Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $99.39 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

