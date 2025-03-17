Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $114.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

