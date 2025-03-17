Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $49.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

