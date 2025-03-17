Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after buying an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,770,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $109.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

