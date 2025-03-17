Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. The trade was a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,259.20. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $139.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

