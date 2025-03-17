Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $46.41 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

