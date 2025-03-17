Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Yum China by 1,374.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $51.53 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.