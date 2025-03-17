Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $366,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $42,000.
SAP Price Performance
Shares of SAP opened at $264.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.05. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $324.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on SAP
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
