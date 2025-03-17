Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $366,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $264.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.05. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $324.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.