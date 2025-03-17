Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $157,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $232.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

