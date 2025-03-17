Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DG. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

