Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.67.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$149.98 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$100.30 and a 12-month high of C$156.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$141.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

