Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $75.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE BROS opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

