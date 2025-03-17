Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $75.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BROS opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
