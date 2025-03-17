eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 14th.

eGain Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.54. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

