Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $136.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after buying an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

