Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$47.00.

Get Empire alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.86.

Read Our Latest Report on EMP.A

Empire Trading Up 2.5 %

Empire Announces Dividend

EMP.A stock opened at C$43.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.81, for a total value of C$200,956.47. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.