Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

