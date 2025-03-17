Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

