Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded up 13.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.68.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
