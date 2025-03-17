Financial Analysis: Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY) & The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY – Get Free Report) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Assa Abloy and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assa Abloy 1 0 0 0 1.00 The Sage Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Assa Abloy has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Assa Abloy and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assa Abloy 10.38% 15.25% 7.26% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assa Abloy and The Sage Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assa Abloy $14.20 billion 2.46 $1.48 billion $0.67 23.43 The Sage Group $2.96 billion 5.22 $409.63 million N/A N/A

Assa Abloy has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of The Sage Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Assa Abloy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Assa Abloy pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Assa Abloy beats The Sage Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assa Abloy

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

