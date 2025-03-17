Financial Comparison: Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) & China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) and China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Voestalpine and China CITIC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 0 1 0 0 2.00 China CITIC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Voestalpine has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CITIC Bank has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Voestalpine and China CITIC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine -0.41% -0.53% -0.25% China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and China CITIC Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $18.11 billion 0.26 $109.41 million N/A N/A China CITIC Bank $53.73 billion 0.71 $9.47 billion N/A N/A

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine.

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Summary

China CITIC Bank beats Voestalpine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, wealth management, ageing finance, private banking, credit card, payroll, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. The company operates tier-one branches, tier-two branches, and sub-branches; self-service banks; and self-service terminals, as well as smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

