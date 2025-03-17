Financial Survey: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) versus EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BRT Apartments and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67 EPR Properties 2 4 2 1 2.22

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.53%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $50.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.98%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $95.63 million 3.49 $3.87 million ($0.53) -33.25 EPR Properties $641.00 million 6.13 $173.05 million $1.60 32.29

This table compares BRT Apartments and EPR Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -9.94% -4.33% -1.34% EPR Properties 28.87% 8.22% 3.52%

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. BRT Apartments pays out -188.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 221.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

EPR Properties beats BRT Apartments on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

