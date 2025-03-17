Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$335.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.79. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$24.70.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
