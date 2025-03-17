Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UNFree Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHC.UN. Desjardins increased their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.10.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.79.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

