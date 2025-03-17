Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FMX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

