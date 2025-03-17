FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 164,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.