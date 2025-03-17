Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $51.75 Average PT from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.1% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

