FrontView REIT (FVR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mar 17th, 2025

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVRGet Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect FrontView REIT to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

Shares of FVR opened at $14.52 on Monday. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FVR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

