FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Sylogist Issued By Cormark

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Sylogist Stock Performance
Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$193.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.98 and a beta of 0.82. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$8.09 and a 52 week high of C$11.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.15.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
