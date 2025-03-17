FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:EDR Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$6.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.65. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$2.74 and a one year high of C$7.87.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

