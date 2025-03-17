FY2025 EPS Estimates for Uranium Energy Cut by Analyst

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Uranium Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEC. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.