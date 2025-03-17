GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 50.5% Higher – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 50.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.86 ($0.04). 6,413,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 1,439,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).
GCM Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.08. The company has a market cap of £8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.73.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
