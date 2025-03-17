GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading 23.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 166,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 70,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GGL Resources Stock Up 23.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About GGL Resources

(Get Free Report)

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.