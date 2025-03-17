goeasy (TSE:GSY) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$207.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
