Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $418.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,671,334.98. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $2,605,804.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,088,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,175,287.98. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $57,209,000. Walmart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 660,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 380,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 363,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 310,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

