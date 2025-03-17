Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Report on Green Dot
Green Dot Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,671,334.98. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $2,605,804.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,088,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,175,287.98. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $57,209,000. Walmart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 660,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 380,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 363,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 310,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Dot
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.