HC Wainwright Comments on Oculis’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Oculis in a research report issued on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%.

OCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OCS stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $760.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.02. Oculis has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCS. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Oculis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 188,871 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

