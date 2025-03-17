HC Wainwright Cuts EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target to $5.00

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

