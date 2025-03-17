HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for Myomo Earnings

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Myomo in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myomo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Myomo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.68. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Myomo by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myomo

In related news, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,851.50. This trade represents a 23.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Mitchell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,351.52. The trade was a 25.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

