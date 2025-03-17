HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for DNTH Earnings

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNTH. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.82. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,776,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 363,500 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,735,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,206,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 712,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

