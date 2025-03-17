HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for CRBP Earnings

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.33). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.37) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.24.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 224.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 75,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

