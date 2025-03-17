HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for SGMT Earnings

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sagimet Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sagimet Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sagimet Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

