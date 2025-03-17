Head-To-Head Review: Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) versus Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) and Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Beamr Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 25.07% 13.56% 11.02% Beamr Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veeva Systems and Beamr Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 2 8 15 0 2.52 Beamr Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus target price of $255.28, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Beamr Imaging.

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beamr Imaging has a beta of 4.28, indicating that its share price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and Beamr Imaging”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.75 billion 13.82 $525.71 million $4.33 54.00 Beamr Imaging $3.06 million 10.47 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Beamr Imaging.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Beamr Imaging on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors. The company serves tier one over-the-top platforms, content distributors, video streaming platforms, and Hollywood studios. The company was formerly known as I.C.V.T Ltd. and changed its name to Beamr Imaging Ltd. in January 2015. Beamr Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

