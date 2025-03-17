Head-To-Head Review: GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GlucoTrack has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -826.43% -707.26% Cytosorbents -49.47% -118.54% -42.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GlucoTrack and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for GlucoTrack and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cytosorbents 0 1 2 1 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 324.24%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlucoTrack and Cytosorbents”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$7.10 million ($56.60) -0.01 Cytosorbents $33.79 million 1.78 -$28.51 million ($0.36) -3.06

GlucoTrack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlucoTrack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats GlucoTrack on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, and removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it develops BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove drugs and chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

