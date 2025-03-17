Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $342,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $76,825,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after buying an additional 2,747,848 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,337,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,392,000.

NYSE HR opened at $16.65 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

