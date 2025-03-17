HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,728,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Up 3.7 %

HQY stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

