Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform Rating

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
