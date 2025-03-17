Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform Rating

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Heineken alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Heineken

Heineken Stock Performance

Heineken Company Profile

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Heineken has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.