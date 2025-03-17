Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Get Hello Group alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOMO

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,616,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.