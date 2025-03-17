Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.10% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

