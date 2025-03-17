Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 315 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ventas were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 160.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 43,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $14,645,401.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,644,115.46. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,769,097. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

