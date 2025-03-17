Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 12,247 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $60.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

