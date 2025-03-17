Independent Advisor Alliance Has $574,000 Stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.62. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $3,157,017.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,021,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,837,653.20. This represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $746,451.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 718,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,576,212. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,489 shares of company stock valued at $16,542,220 in the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

